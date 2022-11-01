Russian invaders fire 14 missiless at industrial area of Kramatorsk at night – local authorities

Russian occupiers on Tuesday night, November 1, continued shelling the territory of Donetsk region. As a result, one person died and two were wounded, Head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"In the middle of the night, the Russians launched two missile attacks on Kramatorsk – some 14 missiles hit the industrial area. There was no information about the victims and damaged infrastructure," Kyrylenko said in Telegram channel.

In Horlivka direction, one person died and two were injured in Bakhmut, a household and a high-rise building were damaged. In Toretsk community, four houses were destroyed in Kurdiumivka, a house was damaged. In Soledar community, single shelling near villages, in Rozdolivka, a private hangar was damaged.

There are no victims in Donetsk direction. In Kurakhove, a household was destroyed, and there were also arrivals in the outskirts of the villages. In Avdiyivka, single arrivals at night, two massive shelling in the morning. In Ocheretianska community shelling in the outskirts of the villages - the power grid was damaged.

In Lysychansk direction, the shelling of Torsk and Zarichne in Lyman community does not stop. Information about damage and casualties is being established.