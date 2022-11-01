Facts

13:16 01.11.2022

Russian invaders fire 14 missiless at industrial area of Kramatorsk at night – local authorities

1 min read

Russian occupiers on Tuesday night, November 1, continued shelling the territory of Donetsk region. As a result, one person died and two were wounded, Head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"In the middle of the night, the Russians launched two missile attacks on Kramatorsk – some 14 missiles hit the industrial area. There was no information about the victims and damaged infrastructure," Kyrylenko said in Telegram channel.

In Horlivka direction, one person died and two were injured in Bakhmut, a household and a high-rise building were damaged. In Toretsk community, four houses were destroyed in Kurdiumivka, a house was damaged. In Soledar community, single shelling near villages, in Rozdolivka, a private hangar was damaged.

There are no victims in Donetsk direction. In Kurakhove, a household was destroyed, and there were also arrivals in the outskirts of the villages. In Avdiyivka, single arrivals at night, two massive shelling in the morning. In Ocheretianska community shelling in the outskirts of the villages - the power grid was damaged.

In Lysychansk direction, the shelling of Torsk and Zarichne in Lyman community does not stop. Information about damage and casualties is being established.

AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell, on behalf of EU, calls on Russia to immediately resume participation in Black Sea Grain Initiative

President of European Council Michel condemns Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

Kostin: Investigations establish that 9,400 children were deported from Ukraine

Kostin: Ten to 16 countries unofficially support Ukraine in issue of establishing tribunal for Russia's crimes of aggression

Prosecutor General confirms killing of 7,938 civilians, incl. 430 children, amid Russian aggression in Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky, Czech PM discuss defense and EU's cooperation, Ukraine's restoration resulting from Russian attacks

MFA calls Putin's participation in G20 summit unacceptable after his orders to attack Ukraine: his hands stained in blood

Borrell, on behalf of EU, calls on Russia to immediately resume participation in Black Sea Grain Initiative

Russian invaders hit Mykolaiv with four missiles at night, one killed, five wounded – K. Tymoshenko

Zelensky holds phone conversations with German Chancellor Scholz, UN Secretary General Gutierres

IAEA starts inspection of two nuclear facilities in Ukraine

President of European Council Michel condemns Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

Michel: Moscow's strategy of sowing fear will not work, we'll continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes

Metinvest sends UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

Prosecutor General: More than 51,000 civilian infrastructure facilities damaged, destroyed amid Russian aggression against Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD