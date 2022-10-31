Facts

09:45 31.10.2022

As result of attacks on critical infrastructure, part of Kyiv is de-energized – Klitschko

As a result of an enemy strike on critical infrastructure facilities, part of Kyiv has been de-energized, and there is no water supply in some districts, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

"As a result of attacks on critical infrastructure, part of the capital has been de-energized. There is no water supply in some areas. All services are working. More details later," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

