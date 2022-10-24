Invaders pushed out of four villages of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in past 24 hours - General Staff

On Monday, the Ukrainian military dislodged the Russian occupiers from the villages of Karmazynivka, Myasozharivka and Nevske in Svativsky district of Luhansk region, as well as from the village of Novosadove of Lymansky district of Donetsk region, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Thanks to successful actions, our troops drove the enemy out of the settlements of Karmazynivka, Myasozharivka and Nevske in Luhansk region and Novosadove in Donetsk region," the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff, reads.

In addition, during the current day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Andriyivka, Maryinka and Pervomaiske.