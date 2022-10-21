First results of implementation of NATO LOGFAS logistics system presented in Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and NSDC Secretary of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov presented the first results of the implementation of the NATO Logistic Functional Area Services (LOGFAS) to the ambassadors and defense attaches of donor countries who help Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression.

As reported on the website of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Friday, thanks to the integration of the LOGFAS system with the module of the information and analytical system SOTA for monitoring the supply of weapons to Ukraine from partner countries, full control of each unit of weapons entering the territory of Ukraine is ensured.

"Firstly, it will significantly increase the accountability of all processes related to the operation of weapons and other resources. We have started the implementation of accounting for international aid to ensure transparency and high efficiency of its use. Secondly, we prove that even during the war, the defense sector of Ukraine is developing. We are increasing interoperability with the North Atlantic Alliance at the level of standards and procedures," said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

According to Danilov, the use of these systems by the Ukrainian Defense Forces will contribute to the most effective and transparent cooperation between Ukraine and partners, "whose help is vital for our victory in the war with the Russian Federation."

The Ministry of Defense noted that a roadmap for scaling LOGFAS up to the end of 2022 and for 2023 has already been approved. As a result, this program will become one of the main tools for digitalizing logistics in the Armed Forces and will provide logistics planning not only for international assistance, but also for a complete list of resources available in the Armed Forces.

In addition, more than 300 LOGFAS operator specialists have already been trained for the AFU. By the end of November, 350 LOGFAS operator jobs will be deployed to cover all levels from strategic command to brigade level.

Ukraine has launched three levels of accounting for the supply and use of weapons: the NATO LOGFAS program, a new program for accounting and logistics of military equipment Karavay and a module based on the SOTA program. LOGFAS logistics Operations support service has been used by NATO during operations and exercises since 1995. The SOTA module for monitoring arms supplies to Ukraine from partner countries was put into effect on February 24 this year. It allows to monitor new arms supplies, analyze them in a time frame. The Karavay system was created to manage the process of submitting applications for assistance from Ukraine and the process of processing these applications by partner countries.