Nova Poshta plans to open 20 mobile branches for work in de-occupied territories

Nova Poshta has opened a special mobile branch in the village of Rohan, Kharkiv region, which can work without access to electricity, and plans to increase their number to 20 to work in the de-occupied territories.

"This is already the second model of the innovative mobile department, which was created on the basis of a BDF container for the transportation of parcels. It can serve up to 10,000 parcels per month," Nova Poshta said.

The mobile compartment has hydraulic supports that allow you to quickly lower the container after transportation and adjust the height for comfortable customer service. Outside, the mobile branch is equipped with 3D metal panels, which facilitates the construction, and inside, built-in hanging folding shelves are used for storing and packing parcels.

In addition, the new model is equipped with a built-in 62-cell parcel locker, into which you can send a parcel weighing up to 20 kg and measuring 40x60x30 cm.

In addition, the department is equipped with a Starlink module and residents can use the Internet for free to contact their relatives or order goods from online stores and pharmacies.

Nova Poshta recalls that it has already resumed work in 50 liberated settlements in Donetsk region, Kherson and Kharkiv regions.