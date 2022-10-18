Fifth dead person found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv

The death toll in a strike on a residential building in the center of Kyiv on October 17 has risen to five, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, said.

"From under the rubble of a house in the center of the capital, which was hit by a Russian kamikaze drone yesterday morning, rescuers removed the body of another dead resident – an elderly woman. This is the fifth victim of Russia's barbaric attack on the capital on October 17," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Search and rescue operations continue at the site. Rubble is being sorted out and construction debris is being cleared.