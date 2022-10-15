One person died, one wounded in shelling, another one hits mine in past day in Kharkiv region

Over the past day, Russian occupation troops shelled the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Kharkiv, Izium, Kupiansk and Chuhuyiv districts of the region, casualties among the civilian population are reported, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"According to the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, a 66-year-old civilian was killed in an enemy shelling in the near-border community of Kharkiv region, and a 74-year-old man was hospitalized with a wound in the Kupiansk area," Synehubov wrote in his Telegram channel.

In addition, in an enemy shelling in Volchansk, a private house was damaged, an unused store building in Izium was destroyed, nonresidential and outbuildings were also damaged, and fires broke out.

Pyrotechnic subdivisions of the State Emergency Service continue demining the territory of the region. A total of 558 explosive items were defused per day.

Nevertheless, according to Synehubov, the mine danger remains very high.

"In the Chuhuyiv district, a 65-year-old man was seriously injured when he drove his car into an enemy mine. Once again I urge everyone to be as careful as possible," Synehubov wrote.