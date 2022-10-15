Facts

13:27 15.10.2022

One person died, one wounded in shelling, another one hits mine in past day in Kharkiv region

1 min read
One person died, one wounded in shelling, another one hits mine in past day in Kharkiv region

Over the past day, Russian occupation troops shelled the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Kharkiv, Izium, Kupiansk and Chuhuyiv districts of the region, casualties among the civilian population are reported, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"According to the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, a 66-year-old civilian was killed in an enemy shelling in the near-border community of Kharkiv region, and a 74-year-old man was hospitalized with a wound in the Kupiansk area," Synehubov wrote in his Telegram channel.

In addition, in an enemy shelling in Volchansk, a private house was damaged, an unused store building in Izium was destroyed, nonresidential and outbuildings were also damaged, and fires broke out.

Pyrotechnic subdivisions of the State Emergency Service continue demining the territory of the region. A total of 558 explosive items were defused per day.

Nevertheless, according to Synehubov, the mine danger remains very high.

"In the Chuhuyiv district, a 65-year-old man was seriously injured when he drove his car into an enemy mine. Once again I urge everyone to be as careful as possible," Synehubov wrote.

Tags: #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

18:19 04.10.2022
Bomb experts prevent explosion on dam in Kharkiv region – Enin

Bomb experts prevent explosion on dam in Kharkiv region – Enin

15:59 04.10.2022
Villages of Bohuslavka, Borivska Andriyivka in Kharkiv region liberated – Borivska village Council

Villages of Bohuslavka, Borivska Andriyivka in Kharkiv region liberated – Borivska village Council

18:42 03.10.2022
Invaders launch missile attack on medical facility in Kharkiv region: doctor killed, nurse wounded – Synehubov

Invaders launch missile attack on medical facility in Kharkiv region: doctor killed, nurse wounded – Synehubov

16:32 03.10.2022
Borova, most part of merged territorial community under control of AFU – village council

Borova, most part of merged territorial community under control of AFU – village council

16:13 01.10.2022
Twenty two people, including 10 children, killed in car convoy shot by invaders in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region

Twenty two people, including 10 children, killed in car convoy shot by invaders in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region

15:25 01.10.2022
Cars fired upon by occupiers in Kupiansk district found in gray zone, at least 20 people killed, half of them children – SBU

Cars fired upon by occupiers in Kupiansk district found in gray zone, at least 20 people killed, half of them children – SBU

17:53 27.09.2022
French National Gendarmerie experts to work in Kharkiv region

French National Gendarmerie experts to work in Kharkiv region

16:17 27.09.2022
AFU liberate Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi from Russian occupation – Syniehubov

AFU liberate Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi from Russian occupation – Syniehubov

17:47 26.09.2022
Death toll from Russian missile attack on Pervomaiske rises to seven – emergency service

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Pervomaiske rises to seven – emergency service

13:39 17.09.2022
Chuhuiv subjected to missile attacks, 11-year-old girl injured

Chuhuiv subjected to missile attacks, 11-year-old girl injured

AD

HOT NEWS

Saudi Arabia to provide $400 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Power infrastructure facility in Kyiv region badly damaged in enemy attack

Biden instructs State Department to direct up to $725 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

ICRC after Zelensky's criticism asks for immediate access to prisoners of war in Olenivka

Zelensky: By defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies of our statehood

LATEST

Yermak discusses with new ICRC President issue of getting access to Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

Germany hands over 16 armored bridge layers to Ukraine

Ukraine restores backup power supply to Russian-occupied ZNPP – IAEA

Saudi Arabia to provide $400 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Russian military shot Kherson conductor Yuriy Kerpatenko for refusing to cooperate with occupiers

Russian army loses 400 personnel in past day in Ukraine, since start of invasion about 64,700 people

Ukrainian military destroy Russian helicopter, Shahed-136 UAV in Kherson region

Twenty one apartment buildings, 15 private houses, educational institution, parking lot damaged in morning shelling of Zaporizhia

Power infrastructure facility in Kyiv region badly damaged in enemy attack

Biden instructs State Department to direct up to $725 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD