Germany plans to supply Ukraine with extra self-propelled guns Zuzana

Germany has increased the amount of planned military assistance to Ukraine, the press service of the government reports.

According to the published data, the list of aid to be delivered to Ukraine includes 16 Zuzana self-propelled howitzers, the supply of which will be provided in cooperation with Denmark and Norway.

It is also planned to transfer 130 heating systems and 36 medical transporters to Ukraine.

As reported, in early October, Germany, Denmark and Norway signed an agreement on production in Slovakia, at the state enterprise Konštrukta Defense in Dubnica nad Váhom, of 16 self-propelled 155 mm guns Zuzana 2. According to Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď, the amount of the agreement amounted to EUR 92 million.