Facts

21:30 10.10.2022

Kremlin's strikes on non-military targets, killed civilians in Ukraine again demonstrate who's right and who's wrong – Blinken

1 min read
Kremlin's strikes on non-military targets, killed civilians in Ukraine again demonstrate who's right and who's wrong – Blinken

The Kremlin's strikes in Ukraine today hit non-military targets and killed civilians demonstrate again who is in the right and who is in the wrong, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"The Kremlin's strikes in Ukraine today hit non-military targets and killed civilians. They demonstrate again who is in the right and who is in the wrong. To the people of Ukraine: The United States stands with you," he said on Twitter.

Tags: #blinken

MORE ABOUT

11:30 28.09.2022
Blinken: Ukraine may use Western weapons in regions where Russia held pseudo-referendums

Blinken: Ukraine may use Western weapons in regions where Russia held pseudo-referendums

16:32 26.09.2022
U.S. to provide Ukraine with additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance – Blinken

U.S. to provide Ukraine with additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance – Blinken

10:54 26.09.2022
Blinken: We told Russians to stop talking about nuclear weapons

Blinken: We told Russians to stop talking about nuclear weapons

11:34 17.09.2022
Blinken's visit to Ukraine on behalf of U.S. president intended to show his enduring support – Brink

Blinken's visit to Ukraine on behalf of U.S. president intended to show his enduring support – Brink

14:14 09.09.2022
Blinken in Brussels to inform NATO allies, partners about results of his visit to Kyiv

Blinken in Brussels to inform NATO allies, partners about results of his visit to Kyiv

17:26 08.09.2022
Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

16:24 08.09.2022
Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

11:16 16.06.2022
Blinken: U.S. aid to Ukraine since start of Russian invasion reaches more than $5.6 bln

Blinken: U.S. aid to Ukraine since start of Russian invasion reaches more than $5.6 bln

19:49 01.06.2022
Ukraine assures USA it won’t use long-range weapons against targets on Russian territory – Blinken

Ukraine assures USA it won’t use long-range weapons against targets on Russian territory – Blinken

14:27 24.05.2022
Kuleba discusses with Blinken supply of weapons to Ukraine, unblocking of Ukrainian food exports

Kuleba discusses with Blinken supply of weapons to Ukraine, unblocking of Ukrainian food exports

AD

HOT NEWS

Johansson: European Commission extends mechanism of temporary protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year – until March 2024

USA intends to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes – US President’s statement

Ukraine stops electricity export due to Russia’s attacks on power facilities - Energy Ministry

Russia launches X-101, X-555, Kalibr and Iskander missiles on Ukraine’s territory, as well as S-300 and Tornado-S MLRS missiles – AFU Air Forces

Shmyhal: We can restore most of energy infrastructure facilities today

LATEST

Attacks on Ukrainian cities show that Moscow is not interested in holding real talks – Kuleba

Johansson: European Commission extends mechanism of temporary protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year – until March 2024

USA intends to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes – US President’s statement

Air defense forces shoot down two enemy drones, one missile over Cherkasy region, one person injured, about 20 households damaged – region’s head

Zelensky holds meeting on resumption of communications and energy supply

US Embassy in Ukraine continues to operate

UK criticizes Russia's attempts to hold secret vote in UN on Ukraine – media

US Embassy in Ukraine continues to operate

Further military cooperation between Belarus and Russia to have serious consequences for regime – Czech FM

Berlin reports G7 leaders to hold video conference with Zelensky on Tuesday

AD
AD
AD
AD