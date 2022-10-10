Kremlin's strikes on non-military targets, killed civilians in Ukraine again demonstrate who's right and who's wrong – Blinken

The Kremlin's strikes in Ukraine today hit non-military targets and killed civilians demonstrate again who is in the right and who is in the wrong, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"The Kremlin's strikes in Ukraine today hit non-military targets and killed civilians. They demonstrate again who is in the right and who is in the wrong. To the people of Ukraine: The United States stands with you," he said on Twitter.