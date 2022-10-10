Facts

17:20 10.10.2022

Eighty-seven people injured in enemy attacks in Ukraine on Monday –National Police head

1 min read
As a result of enemy attacks on Monday, 11 people were killed in Ukraine, 87 were injured, about 70 objects were damaged, 39 of which were critical infrastructure facilities, said head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

"Russian missiles claimed the lives of 11 people … Eighty-seven people suffered from enemy attacks in Ukraine. Police officers are also among the injured. About 70 objects are known to have been damaged, including 29 critical infrastructure facilities, four multi-storey and 35 private residential buildings, as well as the capital's school," Klymenko wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

According to him, more than 80 investigative and operational groups of the police are working at the places where there are missiles hit. "Mobile forensic laboratories are involved in documenting war crimes. In each locality there are police officers who, if necessary, will immediately come to the aid of people. And there are police posts on the roads of the country, where citizens can always turn for help," he added.

