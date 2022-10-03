Invaders launch missile attack on medical facility in Kharkiv region: doctor killed, nurse wounded – Synehubov

Russian occupation troops launched a missile attack on a medical facility in Kupyansky district of Kharkiv region, at least one person was killed and one wounded, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"Unfortunately, an anesthesiologist was killed, one nurse was injured. Information about the victims is still being clarified. The building is almost completely destroyed from the 1st to the 4th floor. Rescuers and law enforcement agencies are working on the spot," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.