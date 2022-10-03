Facts

11:04 03.10.2022

FM Kuleba to visit number of African countries

2 min read
FM Kuleba to visit number of African countries

On October 3-12, the first ever tour of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister to African countries will take place, Minister Dmytro Kuleba will begin the tour with a visit to Senegal.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes, the tour is an important element of the African strategy developed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and which has become a "road map" for the development of relations between our state and the region.

The key topic of the minister's talks will be the consolidation of political support for Ukraine from the countries of the global south amid Russian aggression, in particular, the latest attempt to annex Ukrainian territories.

Other priorities of the negotiations will be strengthening the role of Ukraine as a guarantor of world food security, deepening cooperation in the field of education, promoting Ukrainian IT products, in particular the Diia platform, creating new opportunities for Ukrainian exports using the capabilities of the Nazovni system. Within the framework of the visits, a number of business forums with the participation of leading Ukrainian and African companies are also planned.

The visits of the Foreign Minister will open a new section of cooperation with the countries of the African continent and will contribute to the implementation of Ukraine's global and proactive diplomacy.

The minister's tour will also be a preparation for a large-scale Ukraine-Africa conference.

Tags: #africa #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

19:36 30.09.2022
Kuleba: Ukraine's accession to NATO under new circumstances allows our partners not to repeat mistakes made since 2008

Kuleba: Ukraine's accession to NATO under new circumstances allows our partners not to repeat mistakes made since 2008

16:09 30.09.2022
By-elections to US Congress in any outcome will not affect support of Ukraine – Kuleba

By-elections to US Congress in any outcome will not affect support of Ukraine – Kuleba

16:09 21.09.2022
Putin shows extreme disrespect to China, Turkey, other countries calling for diplomacy, end of war – Kuleba

Putin shows extreme disrespect to China, Turkey, other countries calling for diplomacy, end of war – Kuleba

14:53 20.09.2022
Ukraine strives to restore its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders of 1991 – Kuleba

Ukraine strives to restore its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders of 1991 – Kuleba

14:47 13.09.2022
Germany doesn’t give single rational argument why it’s impossible to provide Ukraine with Leopards and "Marders – Kuleba

Germany doesn’t give single rational argument why it’s impossible to provide Ukraine with Leopards and "Marders – Kuleba

19:06 08.09.2022
Recent Ukraine’s military successes prove that allies’ help really changes the situation – Kuleba

Recent Ukraine’s military successes prove that allies’ help really changes the situation – Kuleba

10:44 06.09.2022
Kuleba: Pacifying Putin by selling out Ukraine is a deal with devil which will bring neither peace, nor stability

Kuleba: Pacifying Putin by selling out Ukraine is a deal with devil which will bring neither peace, nor stability

18:38 31.08.2022
Age of peace in Europe is over, as is age of half-measures – Kuleba

Age of peace in Europe is over, as is age of half-measures – Kuleba

15:07 29.08.2022
Ukraine expects from IAEA mission clear statement of facts of violation of nuclear safety protocols at ZNPP – Kuleba

Ukraine expects from IAEA mission clear statement of facts of violation of nuclear safety protocols at ZNPP – Kuleba

12:31 29.08.2022
Kuleba to visit Sweden, Czech Republic on Aug 29-31

Kuleba to visit Sweden, Czech Republic on Aug 29-31

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: No one remembers pseudo-referenda in liberated territories

Twenty two people, including 10 children, killed in car convoy shot by invaders in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region

Cars fired upon by occupiers in Kupiansk district found in gray zone, at least 20 people killed, half of them children – SBU

US law on Lend-Lease for Ukraine enters into force

Death toll reaches 30, 88 injured in shelling of convoy in Zaporizhia

LATEST

Yermak meets with chief adviser to Turkish President, national security adviser to U.S. President in trilateral format

Zelensky: No one remembers pseudo-referenda in liberated territories

Zelensky: New fleet construction project for Ukraine to be implemented

Zelensky calls powerful statement by nine NATO countries in support of Ukraine's entry into Alliance

Defense intelligence chief Budanov: war will not last so long, it will end soon

Twenty two people, including 10 children, killed in car convoy shot by invaders in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region

Israel does not recognize Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian provinces - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Cars fired upon by occupiers in Kupiansk district found in gray zone, at least 20 people killed, half of them children – SBU

US law on Lend-Lease for Ukraine enters into force

Death toll reaches 30, 88 injured in shelling of convoy in Zaporizhia

AD
AD
AD
AD