FM Kuleba to visit number of African countries

On October 3-12, the first ever tour of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister to African countries will take place, Minister Dmytro Kuleba will begin the tour with a visit to Senegal.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes, the tour is an important element of the African strategy developed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and which has become a "road map" for the development of relations between our state and the region.

The key topic of the minister's talks will be the consolidation of political support for Ukraine from the countries of the global south amid Russian aggression, in particular, the latest attempt to annex Ukrainian territories.

Other priorities of the negotiations will be strengthening the role of Ukraine as a guarantor of world food security, deepening cooperation in the field of education, promoting Ukrainian IT products, in particular the Diia platform, creating new opportunities for Ukrainian exports using the capabilities of the Nazovni system. Within the framework of the visits, a number of business forums with the participation of leading Ukrainian and African companies are also planned.

The visits of the Foreign Minister will open a new section of cooperation with the countries of the African continent and will contribute to the implementation of Ukraine's global and proactive diplomacy.

The minister's tour will also be a preparation for a large-scale Ukraine-Africa conference.