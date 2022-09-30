Russia continues to strike on civilian population of Ukraine amid losses on battlefield - US Ambassador

Against the background of losses on the battlefield, the Russian Federation continues to strike at the peaceful Ukrainian population, this is another demonstration that Ukraine's struggle is not only for freedom and sovereignty, but also for survival, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said.

“Horrific news of Russian attacks against civilians in Zaporizhia and Dnipro. Amid its losses on the battlefield, Russia continues strikes on Ukrainian civilians, a further demonstration that Ukraine's fight is not only a fight for freedom and sovereignty, but for survival,” she said on Twitter.