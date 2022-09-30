Western support for Ukraine to increase after new attempts to annex Ukrainian territories – Kuleba

Western support for Ukraine will increase after new attempts to annex Ukrainian territories, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The President of Ukraine, working from Kyiv, last week and this week (the President had six international calls exclusively on this topic only on Wednesday), the Prime Minister and I in New York at the UN General Assembly achieved that not just partners are ready to condemn in the strictest way Putin's possible decision on annexation, but also to strengthen military and financial support for Ukraine in response," Kuleba said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The Minister stressed that the first consequence for Russia in connection with its attempt to annex the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will be "that it will simply choke over these new pieces of territory that it is trying to annex."

"Also, no one will recognize this annexation, and there will be no deterrent factors for Ukraine in terms of conducting military operations to liberate these territories. No one will grab us by the hand and say, ‘Now stop, you can't go there now,’" Kuleba stressed.

He confirmed that in response to the attempted annexation of Ukrainian territories, support for Ukraine will be increased, unlike in 2014.

"Yes. We have completely changed our partners' logic, which was after 2014 and for the first time after February 24, 2022, when they told us: ‘Be careful, don't do this, so as not to provoke Putin to escalate.’ Now the logic is this: if Putin does this, then we do this, and no one will try to do something to somehow stroke him, pacify him, stop him. This result didn’t appear in one day. This is the result of a long work. The President's contacts were crucial here. But, in principle, I am completely calm in terms of the expected reaction of the world to a possible annexation," the minister said.