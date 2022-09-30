Shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia claims 25 lives, 62 people wounded – mayor of Melitopol

As a result of the shelling of a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia, 25 people were killed, 62 wounded, women and children are among them, mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said.

"As of 12:00, 25 people were killed, 62 injured, there are women and children among them, including Melitopol residents. A 5-year-old child got a splinter in the stomach, doctors are fighting for his life. A 3-year-old child miraculously survived, but remained an orphan," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Volunteers, who transport medicines to the temporarily occupied territories and evacuate people from there, also suffered.