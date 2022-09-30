Facts

13:16 30.09.2022

Shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia claims 25 lives, 62 people wounded – mayor of Melitopol

Shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia claims 25 lives, 62 people wounded – mayor of Melitopol

As a result of the shelling of a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia, 25 people were killed, 62 wounded, women and children are among them, mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said.

"As of 12:00, 25 people were killed, 62 injured, there are women and children among them, including Melitopol residents. A 5-year-old child got a splinter in the stomach, doctors are fighting for his life. A 3-year-old child miraculously survived, but remained an orphan," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Volunteers, who transport medicines to the temporarily occupied territories and evacuate people from there, also suffered.

Tags: #zaporizhia

