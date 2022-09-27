Podoliak calls accident at Nord Stream terrorist attack planned by Russia

Advisor to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak is convinced that an accident at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was man-made and that the Russian Federation intends to cause panic in the EU in anticipation of winter.

"'Gas leak' from NS-1 is nothing more than a terrorist attack planned by Russia and an act of aggression towards EU. Russia wants to destabilize economic situation in Europe and cause pre-winter panic," Podoliak said on Twitter on Tuesday.

In this regard, he appealed to European partners, in particular to Germany, with a call to strengthen military support for Ukraine. "The best response and security investment – tanks for Ukraine. Especially German ones," Podoliak said.

As reported, on the night of September 26, a leak occurred on one of the lines of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This happened in the Danish EEZ southeast of Bornholm. Also, gas leaks were recorded from both lines of the first Nord Stream 1 - in the Danish exclusive economic zone northeast of the island of Bornholm. There are 5-mile no-go zones for shipping around the leak areas.

Nord Stream 1 with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year is currently stopped.

Nord Stream 2, a gas pipeline of similar capacity, has been built and is ready for operation, but has not been operational due to sanctions restrictions.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen does not exclude that the damage to the Nord Stream could be the result of sabotage.