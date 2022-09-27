Facts

16:17 27.09.2022

AFU liberate Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi from Russian occupation – Syniehubov

1 min read
AFU liberate Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi from Russian occupation – Syniehubov

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have liberated the town of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region, where a large railway junction strategically important for the Russian occupation forces is situated, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov has said.

"Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is one of the largest logistic railway junctions in the territory of Kharkiv region. It had been occupied from the first hours of the full-scale war. The enemy strongly defended it. Due to a successful military operation, the Armed Forces has recaptured it and took it under their full control," he said on air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

Syniehubov also said that Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi along with Izium were important for the occupiers as a way for transferring military equipment to the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is directly adjacent to Kupiansk and is a part of Kupianska united territorial community. The town is located on the left (easterm) bank of the Oskol River. The Russian forces occupied the town along with Kupiansk on February 27.

On September 10, the Ukrainian defense forces liberated Kupiansk, which is situated on both banks of the river.

Tags: #war #kharkiv_region

