Verdict on MH17 case to be announced on November 17

The Hague District Court has officially scheduled the announcement of a verdict in the case on downing of flight MH17 over Donbas on July 17, 2014 for November 17, 2022.

This was officially stated at a court sitting on Thursday, which was resumed exactly for this purpose. Presiding judge Hendrick Steinhaus made the announcement, adding that the sitting will start at 13:30.