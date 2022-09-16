Head of National Police: Fifty bodies of killed civilians, 445 graves near Izium found in occupied territories of Kharkiv region

The bodies of about 50 dead civilians were found in the occupied territory of Kharkiv region, a mass grave site of approximately 445 graves was found near Izium, head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

"About 50 people in Kharkiv region are civilians who have been found this week," Klymenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

At the same time, he stressed that this figure does not take into account mass graves, from where the bodies have not yet been exhumed.

"There are about 445 graves on the territory of the mass burial of our citizens (near Izium). The nature of the injuries, the causes of death will be determined, this is not a one-week job," Klymenko said.

He clarified that these bodies have been buried since March, it is necessary to exhume and identify each body. Experts will begin exhumation on Friday.