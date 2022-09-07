Pinchuk Foundation, President's Office open exhibition on Russia's war crimes against Ukraine in Brussels

Victor Pinchuk Charitable Foundation and the PinchukArtCentre, in partnership with the President's Office of Ukraine, the Delegation of Ukraine to the EU, the European Policy Center and the Ukrainian Public Center, officially opened the Russian War Crimes House exhibition at Station Europe in front of the European Parliament building in Brussels on September 5.

According to the foundation's press release, the purpose of the exhibition is to draw the attention of the European public to the horrifying reality of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"When the memorial to the victims of the German atrocities committed in this place was opened in Babyn Yar, the whole world said: 'Never again.' But it did not work. Today we are not fighting for 'Never again,' we are fighting for 'Stop Now.' We organized this exhibition to show the whole world the atrocities committed by Russia against Ukraine, and I am afraid that the next time we show this exhibition, there will be much more crimes and photographs. We believe that this exhibition will play a role in our victory," Pinchuk said at the opening ceremony.

In turn, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said "if there is no justice, then there is no freedom - freedom and justice always go side by side."

"Today, Ukrainians are fighting for our freedom and want justice. But what is justice, if not punishment for those who took it away? Without justice towards the aggressors, the world will not be free. More than 26,000 recorded war crimes, which we already know about, but we still do not have a complete picture of the situation in the territories occupied by Russia. We still do not know how many people died due to lack of food in Mariupol. We are afraid that we will have new names and new cities, more terrible than Bucha," Yermak said.

According to him, Russia is terrorizing Europe with an energy and food crisis, trying to damage the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

"Our goal is a special tribunal and legal retribution. The more active and united we all are, the faster Europe will achieve this result. The Russians must be held accountable for individual atrocities, but the leadership must also be brought to justice. The reaction of the international community to Russian aggression against Ukraine was extremely soft in 2014, which led to a new bloody war. We need to create a new framework for international security," Yermak said.

President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola said Station Europe is a symbolic place, and since March it has been the home of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Society. She congratulated the organizers for creating such a heartbreaking exhibition showing crimes exposed. According to her, those photographs are evidence of the suffering of the Ukrainian people for freedoms.