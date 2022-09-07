AFU receives first 20 Warmate attack drones from monobank customers

The first 20 attack drones, for which Ukrainians collected UAH 64 million in less than a week, are already at the front, Deputy Prime Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on his Telegram page on Wednesday.

"We have transferred 20 Warmate attack drones to the front. These are modern technologies that are in service in NATO. Warmate is an efficient and powerful drones. They were acquired thanks to donations from caring Ukrainians on the initiative of monobank," Fedorov said.

He noted that the Warmate drones purchased for Ukrainian defenders are used by NATO member countries, they can detect and hit lightly armored vehicles, air defense, electronic warfare and electronic reconnaissance. To strike, the autopilot is provided with data with target points on the map.

In turn, co-founder of monobank Oleh Horokhovsky, said that the first strike unmanned complex Warmate had arrived. According to him, another 20 kamikaze drones are on the way.

As part of the collection, monobank also held a drawing of inscriptions on drones among all those who donated from UAH 999. Ukrainians mostly left inscriptions "For Mariupol and for Bucha!", and "Ticket to Kobzon concert."