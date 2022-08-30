Facts

18:47 30.08.2022

More than one third of Ukrainian refugees abroad plan to return home when it is safe – poll

3 min read
More than a third (36%) of Ukrainian refugees living abroad plan to return to Ukraine after they are convinced that it is safe to be in the area where they lived, according to the results of a sociological survey "Attitudes and Assessments of Ukrainian Refugees" conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center on July 20 through August 25, 2022.

According to the press release on the results of the survey, when answering about their intentions to return to Ukraine, 36% of respondents expressed their intention to return after they are convinced that it will be safe to be in the area where they lived.

Another 35% of respondents plan to return to Ukraine immediately after the end of the war, 13% - a year or several years after the end of the war, 7% - after the enterprise where they worked resumes work or they are sure that they will find another job at home, 11% plan to return in the near future, and 7% do not plan to return home at all (among those who have a permanent job in the host country, 18% do).

At the same time, residents of the western (18%) and central (15%) regions most often plan to return in the near future, while only 6% of refugees from the eastern and southern regions plan to return soon. The latter more often express their intention to return after they are convinced that it will be safe to be in the area where they lived (41% among refugees from the eastern region and 48% among refugees from southern regions).

Some 88% of those planning to return to Ukraine answered that after their return they plan to settle in the same region where they lived before the war, 7% - that they plan to settle in another region (mostly residents of the eastern regions).

Some 81% of respondents answered that they worked before the war. Among those who had a job before the war, only 11% are sure that after their return they will work in the same place where they worked before, another 34% hope so, 12% hope to find another job, and 36% do not yet know where they will work and find a job.

The sociological online survey "Attitudes and Assessments of Ukrainian Refugees" was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center on July 20 through August 25, 2022. Respondents were selected by the "snowball" method and by posting requests for participation in the survey in Facebook groups that unite representatives of the Ukrainian community and refugees in various countries ("self-selected sample" method).

A total of 511 citizens of Ukraine over the age of 18 who, after the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, left Ukraine due to military operations, were interviewed in 30 countries of the world. The majority of the interviewed refugees were in Poland (110 people) and Germany (85 people). Some 231 people were interviewed in other countries of the European Union, 63 people – in countries outside the EU (Moldova, Turkey, Switzerland, UK, the U.S., and Israel).

