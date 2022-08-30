Facts

09:46 30.08.2022

Zelensky: It is time for Russian military to run

2 min read
Zelensky: It is time for Russian military to run

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that no responsible person would give specifics about military plans, but stressed that it was time for the Russian military to flee.

"Who wants to know what our plans are? You won't hear the specifics from any really responsible person. Because this is a war. And so – in a war. But the invaders must know: we will drive them to the border. To our border, the line of which has not changed. The occupiers know it well. If they want to survive, it is time for the Russian military to flee," he said in a video statement on Monday evening.

"Go home. If you are afraid to return to your home in Russia – well, let such invaders surrender, and we guarantee them the fulfillment of all the norms of the Geneva Conventions. If they do not hear me, they will deal with our defenders who do not they will stop until they release everything that belongs to Ukraine," the president also said.

According to him, "it is not something special. It is not something that supposedly started. We have been talking about it for 187 days."

He also said that on Monday he held meetings with the military, representatives of the military-industrial sector. "Important meetings, important topics, but it is wrong to voice it. Everyone sees the result over time when our defenders destroy the logistics, bases, command centers of the enemy. We will continue this," he said.

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

18:19 29.08.2022
Winter won't be comfortable, but Russia must be put in its place – Zelensky says addressing French businesspeople

Winter won't be comfortable, but Russia must be put in its place – Zelensky says addressing French businesspeople

18:07 29.08.2022
Zelensky urges French companies to join post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Zelensky urges French companies to join post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

17:11 29.08.2022
Zelensky calls on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities

Zelensky calls on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities

16:58 29.08.2022
Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

16:58 29.08.2022
Russian companies working for energy crisis to turn into disaster – Zelensky says at energy conference in Norway

Russian companies working for energy crisis to turn into disaster – Zelensky says at energy conference in Norway

12:04 27.08.2022
Ukraine should reach volume of grain exports by sea of 3 mln tonnes monthly - Zelensky

Ukraine should reach volume of grain exports by sea of 3 mln tonnes monthly - Zelensky

11:37 27.08.2022
Professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear scientists will save Ukraine and Europe from consequences of Russian terror at ZNPP

Professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear scientists will save Ukraine and Europe from consequences of Russian terror at ZNPP

09:55 26.08.2022
Zelensky: Russia puts Ukraine and Europeans in situation one step away radiation disaster

Zelensky: Russia puts Ukraine and Europeans in situation one step away radiation disaster

18:38 24.08.2022
Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

18:21 24.08.2022
Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from Kharkiv shelling rises to five, seven wounded – Terekhov

SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

"Negotiations" with Russia going well in southern direction of frontline – Podoliak

Mykolaiv mayor reports two dead, five wounded after enemy attack on city

Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

LATEST

Yermak-Rasmussen Group finalizes draft recommendations on future security guarantees for Ukraine

Death toll from Kharkiv shelling rises to five, seven wounded – Terekhov

Massive shelling of occupiers with 16 S-300 missiles of Mykolaiv led to destruction, damage to buildings, transport infrastructure – Kim

Occupants again fire at Nikopol, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, there is wounded, damage to infrastructure – Reznichenko

USA considers controlled shutdown of ZNPP units to be safest outcome

ECHR to resume consideration of complaints against Ukraine

SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

"Negotiations" with Russia going well in southern direction of frontline – Podoliak

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT ON POWEFUL BLAST IN KHERSON

Mykolaiv mayor reports two dead, five wounded after enemy attack on city

AD
AD
AD
AD