Zelensky: It is time for Russian military to run

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that no responsible person would give specifics about military plans, but stressed that it was time for the Russian military to flee.

"Who wants to know what our plans are? You won't hear the specifics from any really responsible person. Because this is a war. And so – in a war. But the invaders must know: we will drive them to the border. To our border, the line of which has not changed. The occupiers know it well. If they want to survive, it is time for the Russian military to flee," he said in a video statement on Monday evening.

"Go home. If you are afraid to return to your home in Russia – well, let such invaders surrender, and we guarantee them the fulfillment of all the norms of the Geneva Conventions. If they do not hear me, they will deal with our defenders who do not they will stop until they release everything that belongs to Ukraine," the president also said.

According to him, "it is not something special. It is not something that supposedly started. We have been talking about it for 187 days."

He also said that on Monday he held meetings with the military, representatives of the military-industrial sector. "Important meetings, important topics, but it is wrong to voice it. Everyone sees the result over time when our defenders destroy the logistics, bases, command centers of the enemy. We will continue this," he said.