G7 welcomes IAEA-led mission to Zaporizhia NPP

The G7 Non-Proliferation Directors Group welcomes the visit of the IAEA mission to Zaporizhia NPP, which is expected to take place this week, according to a Monday press release.

"The G7 Non-Proliferation Directors Group welcomes the IAEA-led mission announced by Director General Grossi for August 29, 2022, to address nuclear safety, security and safeguards concerns around the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. We also welcome UN Secretary General Guterres' efforts to provide necessary support to this mission," the G7 Non-Proliferation Directors Group said in a press release.

"IAEA staff must be able to access all nuclear facilities in Ukraine timely, safely and without impediment, and engage directly, and without interference, with the Ukrainian personnel responsible for operating these facilities, which must be allowed to carry out its duties without threats or pressure and must be able to acquire information relevant to all the necessary technical elements pertaining to nuclear safety and security at the installations," it says.

Earlier, Grossi said that Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhia NPP is on its way.

Zaporizhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It has six VVER-1000 power units. The first power unit was put into operation in December 1984, the sixth – in October 1995.

Currently, Zaporizhia region of Ukraine is partially under the occupation of the troops of the aggressor country Russia.