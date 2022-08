Four missile hits on infrastructure in Myrhorod – head of Poltava Regional Military Administration

The enemy attacked Myrhorod on Wednesday morning, four "arrivals" on the infrastructure of the town were recorded, head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin said.

"Four ‘arrivals’ on the infrastructure of Myrhorod. We are finding out the details. Stay in shelters!" he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.