Ukraine at UN Security Council meeting proposes IAEA to place permanent mission at ZNPP

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya called on the IAEA to think about the permanent presence of its representatives at Zaporizhia NPP.

"Considering the scale of the current challenges and threats, we also urge the IAEA to consider a permanent presence of its experts at Zaporizhia NPP until the competent Ukrainian authorities regain full control over this nuclear facility," Kyslytsya said at the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"The mission must be conducted in a way that would allow the international community to see the real situation and not a Russian theatrical show," he said.

"I wish we had been gathered here by Russia to hear the only thing that the entire world wants to hear and that is the statement that Russia demilitarizes Zaporizhia NPP, withdraws its troops and hands it over to the government of Ukraine. Instead we wasted more than one hour to listen to a slew of fictitious sound bites," Kyslytsya said.

He said that the terrorist state does not stop playing around with the international community.

"Once again it has audacity to convene the UN Security Council meeting to discuss its own provocations, its own terror at Zaporizhia NPP," he said.