Facts

10:36 24.08.2022

Ukraine at UN Security Council meeting proposes IAEA to place permanent mission at ZNPP

1 min read
Ukraine at UN Security Council meeting proposes IAEA to place permanent mission at ZNPP

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya called on the IAEA to think about the permanent presence of its representatives at Zaporizhia NPP.

"Considering the scale of the current challenges and threats, we also urge the IAEA to consider a permanent presence of its experts at Zaporizhia NPP until the competent Ukrainian authorities regain full control over this nuclear facility," Kyslytsya said at the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"The mission must be conducted in a way that would allow the international community to see the real situation and not a Russian theatrical show," he said.

"I wish we had been gathered here by Russia to hear the only thing that the entire world wants to hear and that is the statement that Russia demilitarizes Zaporizhia NPP, withdraws its troops and hands it over to the government of Ukraine. Instead we wasted more than one hour to listen to a slew of fictitious sound bites," Kyslytsya said.

He said that the terrorist state does not stop playing around with the international community.

"Once again it has audacity to convene the UN Security Council meeting to discuss its own provocations, its own terror at Zaporizhia NPP," he said.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

18:16 24.08.2022
Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council

Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council

09:36 23.08.2022
Number of cruise missiles fired at Ukraine approaching 3,500 – Zelensky

Number of cruise missiles fired at Ukraine approaching 3,500 – Zelensky

11:58 22.08.2022
USA, UK, France, Germany urge avoiding hostilities near Zaporizhia NPP

USA, UK, France, Germany urge avoiding hostilities near Zaporizhia NPP

12:00 20.08.2022
IAEA actively consulting with all parties on prompt sending of mission to Zaporizhia NPP – statement

IAEA actively consulting with all parties on prompt sending of mission to Zaporizhia NPP – statement

16:11 19.08.2022
Ukraine's nuclear regulator bans launch of Zaporizhia NPP power units one, two

Ukraine's nuclear regulator bans launch of Zaporizhia NPP power units one, two

18:43 18.08.2022
Invaders preparing provocation at Zaporizhia NPP on Aug 19 – Intelligence Agency

Invaders preparing provocation at Zaporizhia NPP on Aug 19 – Intelligence Agency

10:11 18.08.2022
Grossi ready to lead IAEA mission to Zaporizhia NPP – Kuleba

Grossi ready to lead IAEA mission to Zaporizhia NPP – Kuleba

09:48 16.08.2022
All Russian troops must withdraw from Zaporizhia NPP without any conditions – Zelensky

All Russian troops must withdraw from Zaporizhia NPP without any conditions – Zelensky

15:47 15.08.2022
Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

14:34 13.08.2022
Russians shell ZNPP from Vodiane, prepare provocations under Ukrainian flag – Ukrainian intelligence

Russians shell ZNPP from Vodiane, prepare provocations under Ukrainian flag – Ukrainian intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky

Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council

Britain allocates GBP 54 mln aid to Ukraine – Johnson

On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square

LATEST

Portuguese FM visits Irpin

Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky

Britain allocates GBP 54 mln aid to Ukraine – Johnson

On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square

Zelensky thanks USA for new tranche of military aid

UK, Poland, Germany, France leaders congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day, promise their support

Biden announces biggest $2.98 bln tranche of military aid to Ukraine – White House

British Ambassador: Defending its independence, Ukraine defends main values of free world – freedom and democracy

Portuguese FM arrives in Kyiv with working visit

AD
AD
AD
AD