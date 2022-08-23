Zelensky: Return of Crimea to Ukraine to become largest anti–war step in Europe

The return of Crimea to Ukraine will be the largest anti-war step in Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The Russian occupation has turned Crimea – and this is really a paradise for all of us - into a dependent and depressed region. To a region of high fences, barbed wires and lawlessness, to an environmental disaster zone and a military springboard for aggression. Since February 24, 750 different cruise missiles have been launched from the occupied Crimea at our cities and communities. They destroyed at least hundreds of civilian objects: schools, universities, ordinary residential buildings. And therefore, the restoration of Ukraine's control over the Crimean peninsula will be the largest anti-war step in Europe," Zelensky said, speaking at the opening of the online summit of the Crimea Platform.

According to him, this will bring back security and justice, reintegrate Crimea into the modern world.