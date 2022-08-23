Facts

14:59 23.08.2022

Zelensky: Return of Crimea to Ukraine to become largest anti–war step in Europe

1 min read
Zelensky: Return of Crimea to Ukraine to become largest anti–war step in Europe

The return of Crimea to Ukraine will be the largest anti-war step in Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The Russian occupation has turned Crimea – and this is really a paradise for all of us - into a dependent and depressed region. To a region of high fences, barbed wires and lawlessness, to an environmental disaster zone and a military springboard for aggression. Since February 24, 750 different cruise missiles have been launched from the occupied Crimea at our cities and communities. They destroyed at least hundreds of civilian objects: schools, universities, ordinary residential buildings. And therefore, the restoration of Ukraine's control over the Crimean peninsula will be the largest anti-war step in Europe," Zelensky said, speaking at the opening of the online summit of the Crimea Platform.

According to him, this will bring back security and justice, reintegrate Crimea into the modern world.

Tags: #crimea

MORE ABOUT

18:54 23.08.2022
Ukrainian PM: Estimated losses of Ukraine from temporary occupation of Crimea about $118 bln

Ukrainian PM: Estimated losses of Ukraine from temporary occupation of Crimea about $118 bln

13:38 23.08.2022
Sixty leaders of different countries to take part in Crimea Platform summit – Zelensky

Sixty leaders of different countries to take part in Crimea Platform summit – Zelensky

18:41 17.08.2022
Prosecutor's office notifies another Crimean judge of suspicion of collaboration

Prosecutor's office notifies another Crimean judge of suspicion of collaboration

09:50 17.08.2022
Zelensky urges residents of Crimea, other temporarily occupied territories not to approach Russian military facilities

Zelensky urges residents of Crimea, other temporarily occupied territories not to approach Russian military facilities

11:39 16.08.2022
Population being evacuated after explosions at ammunition depot near Dzhankoi

Population being evacuated after explosions at ammunition depot near Dzhankoi

11:17 16.08.2022
Russian military unit burning in Azovske village of Dzhankoi district in Crimea – Chubarov

Russian military unit burning in Azovske village of Dzhankoi district in Crimea – Chubarov

11:03 16.08.2022
Podoliak: Crimea of normal country is about Black Sea and tourism, while Crimea occupied by Russian fighters is about warehouse explosions

Podoliak: Crimea of normal country is about Black Sea and tourism, while Crimea occupied by Russian fighters is about warehouse explosions

11:06 11.08.2022
More than nine Russian planes liquidated in Crimea – AFU Air Force

More than nine Russian planes liquidated in Crimea – AFU Air Force

12:17 10.08.2022
Nine planes of Russian invaders destroyed in Crimea – Ukraine's Air Force

Nine planes of Russian invaders destroyed in Crimea – Ukraine's Air Force

09:19 10.08.2022
Russian war against Ukraine, Europe starts in Crimea and will end with its liberation - Zelensky

Russian war against Ukraine, Europe starts in Crimea and will end with its liberation - Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Since full-scale war starts, national budget expenditures amounted to almost UAH 1 tln, of which over UAH 420 bln spent on defense, security – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

Ukraine needs to continue providing necessary military support until Russia ends war – Johnson

Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

FSB plans series of terrorist acts in Russia with mass victims – Danilov

LATEST

Intl community to do all to ensure those responsible for human rights violations in occupied Crimea are punished – EC President

Since full-scale war starts, national budget expenditures amounted to almost UAH 1 tln, of which over UAH 420 bln spent on defense, security – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

NATO Secretary General: Strong, stable, independent Ukraine is essential to Euro-Atlantic security

Ukraine needs to continue providing necessary military support until Russia ends war – Johnson

Macron once again calls on Russia to stop war in Ukraine

Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

FSB plans series of terrorist acts in Russia with mass victims – Danilov

Finland's PM for tougher sanctions against Russia

Duda: Today is Day of protest against Russian imperialism

AD
AD
AD
AD