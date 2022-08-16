Facts

11:03 16.08.2022

Podoliak: Crimea of normal country is about Black Sea and tourism, while Crimea occupied by Russian fighters is about warehouse explosions

Adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mykhailo Podoliak, commenting on the explosions in the morning in Dzhankoi, stressed that Crimea occupied by Russian fighters is about the explosions of warehouses and the growing deadly danger for invaders and thieves.

"Morning near Dzhankoi began with explosions. A reminder: Crimea of normal country is about the Black Sea, mountains, recreation and tourism, but Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves. Demilitarization in action, " he said on Twitter.

Tags: #crimea #podoliak

