More than 8 mln doses of iodine prophylaxis drug produced by Darnitsa pharmacy since its registration

Darnitsa pharmaceutical firm, the only manufacturer of the drug for iodine prophylaxis, has produced 8.2 million doses since the medicine registration.

The company told the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Darnitsa has donated 6.6 million doses of the drug out of this amount to charity, 500,000 doses are in pharmacies, and 1.1 million doses are in the warehouses of the pharmaceutical company.

According to the director of corporate communications at Darnitsa, Vasyl Hubarets, the amount of the drug produced makes it possible, if necessary, to carry out iodine prophylaxis for more than 8 million people.

He clarified that out of the produced amount of the drug, back in April, the company transferred 5.25 million doses for a total of UAH 66 million to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Healthю

In addition, he noted that in the second week of August, the company recorded a rapid increase in demand for this drug.

"According to the leading marketplaces for the search, booking and delivery of medicines, the daily sales of the second week are twice as much as in the first days of August. In the first 10 days of August, twice as much volume of this medicine was sold than for the whole of July as a whole," he said.

As reported, Darnitsa pharmaceutical company, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the National Security and Defense Council, in May registered a drug to protect the population from radiation. Currently, it is the only tablet preparation on the Ukrainian market that is produced in a dose that allows iodine prophylaxis for adults in accordance with state regulations in the event of a radiation accident.