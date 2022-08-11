Facts

IAEA head to brief UN Security Council on situation at Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia

Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has announced that he will brief the United Nations Security Council on August 11 about the nuclear safety and security situation at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"I welcome this opportunity to inform the United Nations Security Council about the extremely serious situation facing one of the world’s biggest nuclear power plants, now located in the middle of an active war zone. An accident at this plant could threaten public health and the environment both in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, as well as further away," he said.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 9 pm CET. The United Nations invited Director General Grossi to address the 15-nation Security Council via video link.

He said that he will also brief the Security Council on about my plans and preparations to personally lead an IAEA mission to the site in the very near future.

"Now more than ever, the IAEA's presence at the plant is of paramount importance to help reduce the danger of a possible nuclear disaster there," he added.

