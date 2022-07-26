Language Ombudsman's secretariat receives 502 notifications of violations of language law

In the first 10 days of the new requirements of the law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the State language", the secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language received 502 notifications of violations.

"Some 59% of the appeals relate to the Internet representation of entities serving consumers (Part six of Article 27, Article 30); 20% - Internet representation of entities not serving consumers (Part six of Article 27); 9% – direct service to consumers (Article 30); 7% - the activities of government officials and local self–government (Articles 9, 12); 5% - other," the press service of the language Ombudsman said in a statement.

It is noted that the vast majority of these messages, namely 79%, relate to violations of Part 6 of Article 27 of the law, which came into force on July 16, 2022, regulating the use of the state language by Internet representations.

According to the report, a preliminary analysis of the received messages over the past 10 days showed that every second appeal concerns the requirement to download the Ukrainian-language version by default.