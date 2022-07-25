Western allies to supply Ukraine with up to 30 HIMARS, lots of ammunition for them; delivery logistics is key issue now

The United States and the allies will transfer to Ukraine up to 30 HIMARS MLRS, as well as a large amount of ammunition for them, and now the key issue is precisely the logistics of delivering missiles, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said, referring to an interview with Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee of the United states Adam Smith.

"Now we are talking, according to him, about 25 to 30 units and a large amount of ammunition for them. It is the logistics of delivering missiles for the MLRS that is now the key issue and the military will understand me well here," Yermak said in Telegram on Sunday, July 24.

According to him, this logistics "is and will be systemic to ensure the stable and efficient operation of the MLRS in different sectors of the frontline."