Facts

11:47 25.07.2022

Western allies to supply Ukraine with up to 30 HIMARS, lots of ammunition for them; delivery logistics is key issue now

1 min read
Western allies to supply Ukraine with up to 30 HIMARS, lots of ammunition for them; delivery logistics is key issue now

The United States and the allies will transfer to Ukraine up to 30 HIMARS MLRS, as well as a large amount of ammunition for them, and now the key issue is precisely the logistics of delivering missiles, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said, referring to an interview with Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee of the United states Adam Smith.

"Now we are talking, according to him, about 25 to 30 units and a large amount of ammunition for them. It is the logistics of delivering missiles for the MLRS that is now the key issue and the military will understand me well here," Yermak said in Telegram on Sunday, July 24.

According to him, this logistics "is and will be systemic to ensure the stable and efficient operation of the MLRS in different sectors of the frontline."

Tags: #himars

MORE ABOUT

16:29 20.07.2022
New US military aid package to Ukraine to include four more HIMARS MLRS – Austin

New US military aid package to Ukraine to include four more HIMARS MLRS – Austin

11:38 20.07.2022
Next package of assistance to Ukraine to include HIMARS MLRS, artillery ammunition - White House

Next package of assistance to Ukraine to include HIMARS MLRS, artillery ammunition - White House

12:07 18.07.2022
Ukraine may use HIMARS against Russian objects in Crimea – intelligence agency

Ukraine may use HIMARS against Russian objects in Crimea – intelligence agency

12:58 12.07.2022
General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

16:35 06.07.2022
AFU denies info spread by Russian propagandists about alleged destruction of HIMARS

AFU denies info spread by Russian propagandists about alleged destruction of HIMARS

11:58 24.06.2022
U.S. additional security assistance to Ukraine includes HIMARS systems, shells, mortars, patrol boats

U.S. additional security assistance to Ukraine includes HIMARS systems, shells, mortars, patrol boats

12:00 16.06.2022
Four HIMARS installations to be delivered to Ukraine by end of month – US Department of Defense

Four HIMARS installations to be delivered to Ukraine by end of month – US Department of Defense

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky dismisses Ruslan Demchenko from post of NSDC First Dpty Secretary

Zelensky: Day of Ukrainian statehood to assert connection of many generations of Ukrainian people

UN Secretary General unequivocally condemns rocket attack on Odesa seaport

Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port infrastructure

Occupiers fire at Mykolaiv with six S-300 missiles on Sat morning, preliminarily no casualties

LATEST

Duda: Even if Russians outnumber Ukrainian soldiers, we still continue to provide aid to Ukrainians

President of Guatemala visites Kyiv region

Three out of 15 German 'Gepards' are already at AFU disposal – Reznikov

Zelensky dismisses Ruslan Demchenko from post of NSDC First Dpty Secretary

Poland raises PLN 22 mln to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine

USA seriously considering declaring Russia state sponsor of terrorism – Brink

Johnson planning final visit to Ukraine before retirement

Zelensky: Day of Ukrainian statehood to assert connection of many generations of Ukrainian people

Commander of 28th Motorized Brigade, Colonel Hulyaev killed in Mykolaiv region on July 23

Zelensky: Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen is successful

AD
AD
AD
AD