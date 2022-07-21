Invaders shelling Kharkiv again, residents asked to stay in shelters

Russian occupation troops are shelling Kharkiv on Thursday morning, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"The Russians are attacking Kharkiv. To the attention of residents: stay in shelters, do not go outside unnecessarily, do not ignore the air raid sirens!" Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In turn, mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov reported on his Telegram channel that one of the most densely populated areas of the city is being shelled. He also urged Kharkiv residents not to leave shelters.