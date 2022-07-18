Ukraine officially completes ratification of Istanbul Convention

Facts

Ukraine has officially completed the ratification of the Istanbul Convention and sent respective documents to Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Bjorn Berge.

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric has welcomed this fact.

"I warmly welcome Ukraine's deposit today of the instrument of ratification of the Istanbul Convention. Ukraine is the 36th state party to this landmark treaty," she said on Twitter on Monday.

The document will enter into force on November 1, 2022.

