USA welcomes Zelensky's signing of Istanbul Convention

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine welcomes the ratification of the Istanbul Convention and the adoption of the Anti-Corruption Strategy.

"We welcome President Volodymyr Zelensky's signature of a law ratifying the Istanbul Convention to combat violence against women and domestic violence, as well as the Rada's adoption of the 2021-2025 anti-corruption strategy – both important victories for the Ukrainian people!" The embassy said on Twitter.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday signed a law on the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, adopted by Parliament on Monday. The ratification was supported by 259 MPS, there were only eight people against.

The Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence has been open for signature since May 11, 2011 in Istanbul. Signed by 46 countries and the European Union (Ukraine signed in November 2011), entered into force in 2014.