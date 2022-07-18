Ukraine may use HIMARS against Russian objects in Crimea – intelligence agency

Ukraine may use HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and other long-range MLRS against Russian targets in Crimea, Spokesperson for the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky said.

Answering a question on the air of the telethon on Saturday, July 16, Skibitsky said the Crimean peninsula has become "just a hub for the movement of invaders," which means that their accumulation in the form of military equipment, ammunition and materials can become the target of the MLRS.

In addition, according to him, the Black Sea Fleet is constantly used for missile attacks against Ukraine, "and this is also one of the targets that must be hit to ensure the security" of our country.