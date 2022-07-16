Eight killed, 13 wounded in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling – Kyrylenko

Eight people were killed and 13 were wounded as a result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region on Friday, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"Eight people were killed, 13 were wounded," Kyrylenko said on the air of the national telethon on Friday evening.

According to him, on Friday there was a lot of enemy shelling of Donetsk region, in particular, from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), missiles and aircraft.

Kyrylenko confirmed the shelling in the center of the city of Kramatorsk, but there were no civilian casualties as a result of it.

According to the administration's head, the invaders fired at Avdiyivka, Sloviansk, Soledar, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Vuhledar and Siversk.