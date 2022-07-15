Facts

13:43 15.07.2022

Russians launch 31 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region in 24 hours

On Friday morning, Russian invaders hit the infrastructure facilities of Mykolaiv with ten missiles, Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim has said.

"As for the city of Mykolaiv, today ten missiles hit social infrastructure facilities, this is Mykolaiv's University of Shipbuilding and our Pedagogical University – two floors were destroyed there... Five S-300 missiles hit the University of Shipbuilding and four – in the pedagogical institute... They are now purposefully hitting objects infrastructure do not want us to be educated," Kim said at an online briefing on Friday.

According to him, it is impossible to restore the buildings before the start of the school year, since "the destruction is quite large-scale" and it will take a lot of time only for the examination.

Kim also said the Russians launched 31 missile strikes in Maykolaiv region alone in a day.

"Currently, there have been a lot of shelling for the second week already. For two weeks there were no shelling [of the region] for only one day," he said.

The administration's head connects the increase in the intensity of shelling from Russia with the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the southern region.

"They [the Russian army] also show the result, but they show it on the civilian population. Russia is a terrorist country, and this is confirmed by the shelling this morning," Kim said.

