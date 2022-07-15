Police identify 19 out of 23 killed in missile attacks on Vinnytsia, eight more people considered missing – National Police chief

Law enforcers have identified 19 of the 23 killed as a result of hostile missile attacks on Vinnytsia on July 14, Chief of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Police have identified 19 out of 23 killed in missile attacks on Vinnytsia. Three children are among Russia's victims: a four-year-old girl and two boys, aged seven and eight," Klymenko said on his Facebook page on Friday.

The National Police chief said that one of the boys was being examined at the medical center at the time of the attack. "He died together with his mother," Klymenko said.

According to him, another boy was waiting for his uncle in a parked car and got into a fire trap.

"A relative of this boy was thrown away by an explosive wave, now he is hospitalized," the chief of the National Police said.

He also said the mother of the killed four-year-old girl is also in a severe condition in hospital.

"Some 14 relatives of the missing have handed in their biological samples. Our specialists have already made more than 200 comparisons of the isolated DNA profiles. Some 12 out of 19 identified individuals were identified precisely with the help of high-speed DNA installation technology," Klymenko said.

The chief of the National Police said that 183 victims applied for medical assistance after the missile attacks, 82 of them were hospitalized. "There are four children among the wounded. Eight people are still considered missing," Klymenko said.