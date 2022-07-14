Facts

13:51 14.07.2022

Missile attack on Vinnytsia kills 17, including two children – PGO

As a result of enemy missile attacks on Vinnytsia, some 17 people, including two children, were killed, dozens of people were wounded, and an investigation has been launched, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"Under the procedural leadership of Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war, which is associated with premeditated murder (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office said in a Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the prosecutor's office, on the afternoon of July 14, the armed forces of the Russian Federation fired missiles the central part of the city of Vinnytsia.

"At the moment, 17 killed are known, including two children. Several dozen people were injured. Residential buildings, administrative and office premises were significantly destroyed and damaged," the PGO said.

The search work continues. Prosecutors, investigators and emergency services are at the scene.

Pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by the SBU Department in Vinnytsia region.

