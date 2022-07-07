One person killed, six injured amid missile attack on Kramatorsk, data may change

One person was killed and six wounded as a result of a missile strike on the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on Thursday afternoon, but these figures are not final, said head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Six buildings were hit, including a hotel and a residential high-rise building," Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the shelling was a targeted attack on civilians. "The ruscists do not change themselves and continue to ‘fight’ with unarmed people. This will continue until we kick them out. I ask everyone to evacuate," Kyrylenko added.

Earlier, mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksandr Honcharenko reported about the air strike on Kramatorsk. He said that "there are victims," without specifying their number.