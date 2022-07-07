Facts

15:21 07.07.2022

Ukraine cannot accept Jewish pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah - Ambassador Korniychuk

min read

In light of the ongoing military Russian aggression against Ukraine and the inability to guarantee the safety of foreigners, Ukraine cannot accept the pilgrims who come to Uman every year for Rosh Hashanah. This statement by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel, Yevgeny Korniychuk, was published on the Embassy's Facebook page.

«Due to concerns for the lives and well-being of the visitors to Ukraine and in light of the blatant Russian war in our country, despite all efforts, we can not guarantee the security of pilgrims and do not currently allow tourists and visitors to enter Ukraine», - the ambassador said.

The head of the diplomatic mission noted that this decision will not be reviewed until the security situation improves and addressed the pilgrims:

«Please pray that before Rosh Hashanah, the war in Ukraine, which broke out due to blatant and cruel russian aggression, will come to an end and pray for the victory of Ukraine. We hope that the prayers will be fulfilled, and that Ukraine will once again be a country that generously receives visitors from Israel, and especially Jews who come to Ukraine to visit the graves of the righteous», - the ambassador emphasized.

As it known, about 50,000 pilgrims from Israel and all over the world come to Uman to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman to celebrate the Jewish New Year in early September.

 

