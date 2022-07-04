Zelensky meets with Australian PM in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Kyiv.

"I am pleased to welcome Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese to Kyiv. This is the first visit of the Australian Prime Minister to our capital in the history of our state relations," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel.

"We appreciate and are grateful for your presence here with us at this time – the war of Russia against the Ukrainian people," he also said.