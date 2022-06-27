Missile attack on Kremenchuk hit shopping mall with over 1,000 civilians, building is on fire – Zelensky

Russian invaders launched a missile attack on a shopping and entertainment center in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, where at that moment there were over 1,000 civilians, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Kremenchuk. The occupiers fired missiles at the shopping center, where there were more than 1,000 civilians. The shopping center is on fire, rescuers are extinguishing the fire, the number of victims is unimaginable," Zelensky said in Telegram.

He attached a video of the fire to the statement, which shows that the huge building of the shopping and entertainment complex is on fire, rescuers are working on the spot.

According to the head of state, the building posed "no danger to the Russian army, no strategic value." "Russia continues to take out its impotence on ordinary citizens. It is useless to hope for adequacy and humanity on its part," Zelensky said.

The statement was posted on his Telegram channel by Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin. "Now doctors, rescuers and policemen are working on the spot. The number of victims is being specified," he said.

Lunin called the missile attack on the mall in Kremenchuk a crime against humanity, "an undisguised and cynical act of terror against the civilian population."

According to media statements, the mall, which was hit by a missile, is located in Kremenchuk near the railway station.