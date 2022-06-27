Comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine to include complete transition to equipment, weapons of AFU according to NATO standards – Stoltenberg

A comprehensive package of assistance for Ukraine, which will be approved by NATO allies at the alliance summit in Madrid, will include support for Kyiv in the medium term to counter Russian aggression and in the long term to transition to NATO standards.

This was announced in Brussels on Monday at a press conference on the eve of the alliance summit, which will be held in Madrid, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"At the Summit, we will agree a strengthened Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine. This will include substantial deliveries of support. In areas like secure communications, anti-drone systems, and fuel. Over the longer term, we will help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era military equipment, to modern NATO equipment. And further strengthen its defence and security institutions," he said.

Stoltenberg said that the Ukrainian government and people "continue to resist Russia’s brutal war of aggression. " "Their courage and commitment are an inspiration. And I welcome that President Zelenskyy will join us at the NATO Summit," the Secretary General stressed.

He recalled that NATO and its allies provided substantial support to Ukraine after the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, with military and financial assistance, including training tens of thousands of Ukrainian forces. "All of this is making a difference on the battlefield every day," Stoltenberg is sure.