Facts

15:11 22.06.2022

Number of wounded children due to Russia’s military aggression increases to 592 – PGO

Number of wounded children due to Russia’s military aggression increases to 592 – PGO

As of June 22, 2022, the official number of injured children has increased – 592, the number of victims among children – 324, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"As of the morning of June 22, 2022, more than 916 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 324 children were killed and more than 592 injured," the report says.

It is noted that work continues to establish child victims in places of active hostilities in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children were moste affected in Donetsk region – 307, Kharkiv – 175, Kyiv – 116, Chernihiv – 68, Luhansk – 54, Kherson – 52, Mykolaiv – 48, Zaporizhia – 30, Sumy – 17," the PGO reports.

