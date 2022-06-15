Western Balkan countries to reconstruct residential buildings in Irpin – Albanian PM

Western Balkan countries will reconstruct residential buildings in Irpin, Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama told a Wednesday press briefing in Kyiv.

"We saw Irpin, Borodianka with our own eyes. I am glad that you accepted our proposal to unite our efforts and build a district or separate houses in Irpin from our countries," he said addressing Zelensky.

"We want to do this in a Balkan manner, without unnecessary bureaucracy," the prime minister of Albania said.

In turn, Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazovic said that there were around 10,000 Ukrainian refugees in Montenegro, adding that his country felt like it was "receiving native people."

"You have friends. Trust us, we have had similar experience 30 years ago. We know what war, aggression and war crimes are," Abazovic