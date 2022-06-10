Ukraine investigating death sentence imposed by so–called ‘court’ in Donetsk on three foreigners – Venediktova

Ukraine has launched a pretrial investigation into the death sentence imposed by the so-called "DPR court" in Donetsk on two captive British citizens and a Moroccan citizen, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

"Ukraine has already launched a pretrial investigation into this fact and will take all necessary measures to ensure that all those involved in these illegal actions are held accountable for them," Venediktova wrote on Facebook.

She noted that in line with Geneva Conventions, Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Brahim Saadoun enjoy combatant immunity and as prisoners of war cannot be prosecuted for taking a direct part in hostilities. Their detention should only aim to prevent their further participation in the conflict. In addition, no prisoner of war may be convicted without having had an opportunity to present his defense and the assistance of a qualified advocate or counsel. This is the fundamental principle behind the right to a fair trial, which extends both in peace as well as war times.

Moreover, the prosecutor general stressed, in today’s European space, death penalty is regarded as an unacceptable form of punishment, incompatible with the fundamental rights, the right to life and the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

"Therefore, phony sentencing of Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Brahim Saadoun is nothing else but a violation and mockery of International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law obligations of Russia as an occupying power via proxies. Russia once again displays its alienation from the rules-based system and a blatant disregard of the very core of the rule of law, " Venediktova noted.

As reported, the so–called court in Donetsk sentenced to death foreign volunteers who fought on the side of Ukraine - a Moroccan and two Britons.