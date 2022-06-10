Facts

15:08 10.06.2022

Ukraine investigating death sentence imposed by so–called ‘court’ in Donetsk on three foreigners – Venediktova

2 min read
Ukraine investigating death sentence imposed by so–called ‘court’ in Donetsk on three foreigners – Venediktova

Ukraine has launched a pretrial investigation into the death sentence imposed by the so-called "DPR court" in Donetsk on two captive British citizens and a Moroccan citizen, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

"Ukraine has already launched a pretrial investigation into this fact and will take all necessary measures to ensure that all those involved in these illegal actions are held accountable for them," Venediktova wrote on Facebook.

She noted that in line with Geneva Conventions, Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Brahim Saadoun enjoy combatant immunity and as prisoners of war cannot be prosecuted for taking a direct part in hostilities. Their detention should only aim to prevent their further participation in the conflict. In addition, no prisoner of war may be convicted without having had an opportunity to present his defense and the assistance of a qualified advocate or counsel. This is the fundamental principle behind the right to a fair trial, which extends both in peace as well as war times.

Moreover, the prosecutor general stressed, in today’s European space, death penalty is regarded as an unacceptable form of punishment, incompatible with the fundamental rights, the right to life and the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

"Therefore, phony sentencing of Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Brahim Saadoun is nothing else but a violation and mockery of International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law obligations of Russia as an occupying power via proxies. Russia once again displays its alienation from the rules-based system and a blatant disregard of the very core of the rule of law, " Venediktova noted.

As reported, the so–called court in Donetsk sentenced to death foreign volunteers who fought on the side of Ukraine - a Moroccan and two Britons.

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

So-called court in Donetsk sentences two captive Britons and one Moroccan to death

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

LATEST

Mine clearance finished in more than 370 liberated residential areas in Ukraine – President's Office

Pontoon bridges passed by Czech Republic delivered to Ukraine

Head of Shevchenkivska territorial community Pylypenko returns home after kidnapping by occupiers in March

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine working on supply of ambulances purchased before war

Ukraine has unique chance to hop on EU train – Lithuanian ambassador

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 35 lung ventilators under UNITED24 program

Finland to send more defense equipment to Ukraine

Denmark ready to provide strong support for reconstruction, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – FM

Progress being made in negotiations on air defense for Ukraine - Venislavsky

Denmark, Netherlands opposed granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – media

AD
AD
AD
AD