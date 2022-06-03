Facts

19:09 03.06.2022

Biden believes situation in Ukraine to be resolved through negotiations

1 min read
Biden believes situation in Ukraine to be resolved through negotiations

On Friday U.S. President Joe Biden expressed confidence that the situation in Ukraine would be resolved through negotiations, and until this happens, the United States will continue to support the Ukrainians.

During a speech at the White House, Biden said that according to him at some point there will have to be a negotiated settlement. The president said he does not know what this will entail, but the United States will continue to help the Ukrainians so that they can protect themselves.

Biden said that nothing on the issue of Ukraine will be decided without the knowledge of Ukraine itself and the United States is not going to tell the Ukrainians what they should and should not do.

Tags: #biden
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:51 02.06.2022
Biden unveils new package of military assistance to Ukraine, including MLRS

Biden unveils new package of military assistance to Ukraine, including MLRS

17:52 30.05.2022
Biden: USA not to send Ukraine missiles capable of hitting Russia

Biden: USA not to send Ukraine missiles capable of hitting Russia

14:07 21.05.2022
Biden signs $40 bln bill for Ukraine – White House

Biden signs $40 bln bill for Ukraine – White House

09:17 09.05.2022
Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

12:09 07.05.2022
Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

19:56 04.05.2022
USA is open to new sanctions against Russia – Biden

USA is open to new sanctions against Russia – Biden

18:36 28.04.2022
Biden asks Congress for $33 bln to help Ukraine, European countries – TV

Biden asks Congress for $33 bln to help Ukraine, European countries – TV

20:09 21.04.2022
Biden calls on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to let people get out from Mariupol

Biden calls on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to let people get out from Mariupol

18:36 21.04.2022
Biden: USA can supply Ukraine with weapons for long time

Biden: USA can supply Ukraine with weapons for long time

18:04 21.04.2022
Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Status of temporary protection in Europe received by 2.93 mln Ukrainian refugees; Poland, Czech Republic, Germany are leaders – UN

Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

Council of European Union approves sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions - document

Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

Some 261 children killed, 463 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

LATEST

First weapons to be delivered from Germany to Ukraine by end of June – ambassador

EU won't recognize Russian passports issued to residents of Ukraine's Kherson, Zaporizhia regions – Borrell

Status of temporary protection in Europe received by 2.93 mln Ukrainian refugees; Poland, Czech Republic, Germany are leaders – UN

EU imposes new sanctions against Belaruskali, BPC, Naftan and five other companies

Russia fires six cruise missiles from Black Sea, ten from long-range bombers at targets in Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv regions – Defense Ministry

Another 65 persons, 18 entities from Russia fall under EU sanctions - document

Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

Stefanchuk invites Scholz to come to Ukraine, speak in Rada

One of vital issues in supply of weapons to Ukrainian army is speed - Reznikov

Ukrainian MFA calls on intl community to support creation of Special tribunal to investigate Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD