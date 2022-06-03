Biden believes situation in Ukraine to be resolved through negotiations

On Friday U.S. President Joe Biden expressed confidence that the situation in Ukraine would be resolved through negotiations, and until this happens, the United States will continue to support the Ukrainians.

During a speech at the White House, Biden said that according to him at some point there will have to be a negotiated settlement. The president said he does not know what this will entail, but the United States will continue to help the Ukrainians so that they can protect themselves.

Biden said that nothing on the issue of Ukraine will be decided without the knowledge of Ukraine itself and the United States is not going to tell the Ukrainians what they should and should not do.