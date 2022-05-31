Zelensky, Slovak President discuss defense, economic support of Ukraine, strengthening of sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová during her visit to Kyiv the defense and economic support of Ukraine, as well as the strengthening of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"The talks were productive. The key topics of our talks were everything that needs to be done to support Ukraine and protect our freedom from Russian aggression. First of all, we discussed defense and economic support for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation," Zelensky said at a briefing with the President of Slovakia in Kyiv on Tuesday.