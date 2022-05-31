Facts

17:50 31.05.2022

Zelensky, Slovak President discuss defense, economic support of Ukraine, strengthening of sanctions against Russia

1 min read
Zelensky, Slovak President discuss defense, economic support of Ukraine, strengthening of sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová during her visit to Kyiv the defense and economic support of Ukraine, as well as the strengthening of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"The talks were productive. The key topics of our talks were everything that needs to be done to support Ukraine and protect our freedom from Russian aggression. First of all, we discussed defense and economic support for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation," Zelensky said at a briefing with the President of Slovakia in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Tags: #slovakia #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:41 31.05.2022
De-occupation of Ukrainian territories should not lead to death of people – Zelensky

De-occupation of Ukrainian territories should not lead to death of people – Zelensky

18:17 31.05.2022
Ukraine needs not only humanitarian, but also military assistance – President of Slovakia

Ukraine needs not only humanitarian, but also military assistance – President of Slovakia

17:57 31.05.2022
Zelensky counts on adoption of EU 6th sanctions package against Russia soon

Zelensky counts on adoption of EU 6th sanctions package against Russia soon

16:44 31.05.2022
Čaputová says Slovakia to supply Zuzana howitzers to Ukraine – MP

Čaputová says Slovakia to supply Zuzana howitzers to Ukraine – MP

20:56 30.05.2022
Russia doesn’t want to see European Union, but 27 of its fragments – Zelensky in his speech to European Council

Russia doesn’t want to see European Union, but 27 of its fragments – Zelensky in his speech to European Council

20:54 30.05.2022
Zelensky to leaders of EU countries: Why do you depend on Russia, and not Russia on you?

Zelensky to leaders of EU countries: Why do you depend on Russia, and not Russia on you?

19:03 30.05.2022
Zelensky, French FM discuss supply of weapons, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, integration of Ukraine into EU

Zelensky, French FM discuss supply of weapons, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, integration of Ukraine into EU

14:39 28.05.2022
Zelensky to address EU leaders at special meeting via video link

Zelensky to address EU leaders at special meeting via video link

11:58 28.05.2022
Zelensky answers question that graduating seniors answer before gaining admission to Stanford: What matters most and why?

Zelensky answers question that graduating seniors answer before gaining admission to Stanford: What matters most and why?

16:13 27.05.2022
Zelensky hopes 'there won't be any occupiers' at G-20 summit in Indonesia

Zelensky hopes 'there won't be any occupiers' at G-20 summit in Indonesia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

De-occupation of Ukrainian territories should not lead to death of people – Zelensky

In Severodonetsk, Russian troops get into tank with nitric acid, residents urged not to come out of hiding

ICC Prosecutor to open office in Ukraine

Zelensky counts on adoption of EU 6th sanctions package against Russia soon

Eurojust to provide technical, financial support to Joint Investigation Team on War Crimes in Ukraine – President Hamran

LATEST

In Severodonetsk, Russian troops get into tank with nitric acid, residents urged not to come out of hiding

Ukraine working on intl operation to unblock commercial ports – Kuleba

ICC Prosecutor to open office in Ukraine

Eurojust to provide technical, financial support to Joint Investigation Team on War Crimes in Ukraine – President Hamran

SBU exposes Russian agents in Ukroboronprom

Invaders fires Iskander missiles at Sloviansk - National Police

Danish Ambassador visits renovated JYSK store in Bucha ahead of opening

Court sentences Russian military, who fired on Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne, to 11,5 years in prison

Only one village in Bakhmut district receives information about smell of ammonia, all rest outside affected area - head of Donetsk Regional Police Department

Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency appointed head of coordinating HQ for treatment of prisoners of war - General Staff

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD